A couple have taken a clean sweep by picking up the maximum number of awards in the latest competition run by Lichfield Camera Club.

Anne and Joe Anderson each took away three awards in the advanced contest.

Joe took first prize with his mono image Private Eye, while Anne took third with her nature shot Fast Food.

Other images also saw them receive highly commended and commended results from judge David Graham.

Lois Jane by Anne Anderson

Old Fashioned Hearts and Flowers by Anne Anderson

Bright Spark by Joe Anderson

Private Eye by Joe Anderson

Fast Food by Anne Anderson

Hummingbird hovering to feed by Joe Anderson Images from Joe and Anne Anderson

Anne revealed how her photographic journey started at an early age, following her father who was a keen amateur photographer.

“I continued my photography into my early twenties and took night classes to improve my knowledge. “After marrying Joe and having children, photography was limited to the usual family snaps. “However, ten years ago I was given a gift of a DSLR camera and my interest in photography was reignited. “The change from film to digital images allowed me to experiment more without the costs of film processing, whilst getting to grips with editing software brought new challenges and exciting possibilities. “I enjoy taking portraits, still life images and landscapes, these genres of photography allow me more control over the composition and lighting.” Anne Anderson

Joe was able to help his wife with the editing of digital images – and began to enjoy the work so much he bought his own camera and took up shooting his own pictures.

Anne said:

“Joe prefers the more fast moving types of photography such as wildlife, sport and aircraft as he has much faster reactions than me and is far more patient. “It has proved to be a great advantage since he took up photography as we can now jointly spend time taking pictures, combining our hobby with holidays both home and abroad. “We do not take dedicated photography holidays, but when planning trips we do consider the possible photographic opportunities. “We enjoy visiting themed events such as Steampunk weekends and 1940s reconstructions, where you can meet some really interesting people and get some great pictures.” Anne Anderson

The duo’s advanced competition results were split by Brian Edmonds’ picture Lovely Lichfield which took second place.

Lovely Lichfield by Brian Edmonds

During coronavirus restrictions, Lichfield Camera Club has been running a series of virtual meetings most Wednesdays and are always open to new members.

