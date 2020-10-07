Don’t miss out!

Chasetown FC suffered a midweek defeat as they went down 3-1 to Kidsgrove Athletic.

The first ten minutes were played at a slow tempo, but the visitors took the lead in the 10th minute thanks to a shot outside the box by former Port Vale man Anthony Malbon.

Kidsgrove could have doubled their lead was it not for the leg of league debutant Elias Rouse in goal for Chasetown.

But the second goal eventually game when Malbon took advantage of a mix up at the back to slot the visitors into a two goal lead.

Chasetown halved the deficit in the 56th minute when in-form Joey Butlin met a superb cross from Oli Hayward and planted it onto the post and in.

Nine minutes later Kidsgrove restored their two-goal lead when Malbon hammered home a Jake Lovatt cross.

See pictures from the game courtesy of Dave Birt:

  • Anthony Malbon scores the opening goal. Picture: Dave Birt
  • Kidsgrove celebrate. Picture: Dave Birt
  • Joey Butlin sends a shot over the bar. Picture: Dave Birt
  • Kidsgrove’s Anthony Malbon celebrates his second goal. Picture: Dave Birt
  • Joey Butlin scores for Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt
  • Joey Butlin celebrates his goal. Picture: Dave Birt
  • Anthony Malbon completes his hat-trick for Kidsgrove against Chasetown. Picture: Dave Birt
  • Anthony Malbon celebrates his hat-trick. Picture: Dave Birt
  • OIi Hayward on the ball. Picture: Dave Birt
  • Kidsgrove’s hat-trick man Anthony Malbon. Picture: Dave Birt

