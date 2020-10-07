Staff outside the Busy Bees headquarters in Burntwood

A Burntwood business is celebrating after appearing in a list of top companies across the UK.

Busy Bees – which operates nurseries across the globe – was ranked 18 in the Sunday Times’ Top Track 250, which recognises strong levels of growth across Britain’s leading mid-market companies.

The company was the only early years educator listed in the 2020 rankings.

Simon Irons, group chief executive officer at Busy Bees, said: