A Burntwood business is celebrating after appearing in a list of top companies across the UK.
Busy Bees – which operates nurseries across the globe – was ranked 18 in the Sunday Times’ Top Track 250, which recognises strong levels of growth across Britain’s leading mid-market companies.
The company was the only early years educator listed in the 2020 rankings.
Simon Irons, group chief executive officer at Busy Bees, said:
“We’re thrilled to have been named among the Sunday Times’ Top Track 250 companies for the fifth year running, moving from 28 last year to being ranked 18 this year.
“It has been a challenging six months for many businesses, and the pandemic has brought irreversible changes to the economic landscape – but I’m incredibly proud of the way we have navigated the crisis and supported the NHS, both as an organisation and as individuals.
“Our teams have shown incredible levels of compassion and resilience, and I’m convinced our workforce’s talent and expertise will enable us to continue thriving and give thousands of children across the country the best start in life.”Simon Irons, Busy Bees
