Lichfield City FC returned to winning ways after three first half goals gave them the win at Paget Rangers.

The first real chance of the game came when Dan Thurstance centred for Matt Gardner to volley wide of the target.

City’s bright start to proceedings was rewarded when the opening goal came as Peter Till’s cross found the head of Gardner who nodded home.

The goalscorer sent another header just wide before he eventually netted his second when Luke Childs turned provider for Gardner to fire home.

The third goal soon followed as Josh Mansell beat the Paget keeper.

Lichfield’s dominant first half performance continued with Brady Middleton forcing the keeper into a smart save before Luke Wright was also denied.

Gardner was unlucky not to round off a first half hat trick when he fired against the post.

The second half saw Paget finally find their feet, sending an effort over the top of the Lichfield bar.

Lichfield were being pegged back as the hosts looked for a way back into the game, but the visiting defence held firm to secure the three points and a clean sheet.