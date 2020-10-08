Neighbours living in Burntwood are celebrating after winning £1,000 each.

Four residents on Slade Avenue netted the cash after success in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

A spokesperson said:

“Congratulations to our winners, we hope they have loads of fun with their winnings.” People’s Postcode Lottery spokesperson

This draw was promoted on behalf of The Guide Dogs for The Blind Association which has received more than £2.8million in funding thanks to People’s Postcode Lottery players.