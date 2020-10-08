Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
A dedication service has been held at the National Memorial Arboretum after three more names were added to the Armed Forces Memorial.
The private ceremony saw families of the three service personnel killed on duty in 2019 visit the Alrewas centre.
An RAF flypast also took place during the dedication service.
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.