The Lichfield Garrick has unveiled plans to bring festive fun to the city venue.

The venue will launch COVID-secure Christmas events in December.

Freddy The Teddy’s Christmas Feast

Freddy The Teddy’s Christmas Feast – storytelling for children aged three to seven will run at the venue from 19th to 24th December.

Families are also invited to visit Santa’s Grotto from 19th to 24th December, with youngsters able to send their letters to Father Christmas before the visit via the box office postbox until 10th December.

To allow for social distancing 15 minute time slots can be pre-booked with limited numbers available in each visit.

The Lichfield Garrick’s chief executive Karen Foster said:

“‘I’m delighted that we can bring the magic of Christmas to Lichfield this year. “Our Christmas shows and Santa’s Grotto’s will be following Public Health England guidelines to keep you as safe as possible, but the joy and laughter will be unrestricted. “We look forward to welcoming you and our youngest audience members, to a little piece of Lichfield Christmas tradition.” Karen Foster

As well as the two Christmas events, the Lichfield Garrick’s festive season continues with Jack and The Beanstalk: The Bite-Size Panto, which runs from 19th December to 3rd January.

For more information on booking visit www.lichfieldgarrick.com