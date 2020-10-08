Police say a man who was jailed after a stabbing in Lichfield earlier this year showed “no compassion for his victim”.

Nathan Michaels

Nathan Michaels, 19, of Badgers Bank Road in Sutton Coldfield, was sentenced to 36 months at Stafford Crown Court having pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The incident happened at Reynolds Close in Lichfield on 2nd May.

Sergeant Tony La Planche said: