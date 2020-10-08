Don’t miss out!
Police say a man who was jailed after a stabbing in Lichfield earlier this year showed “no compassion for his victim”.
Nathan Michaels, 19, of Badgers Bank Road in Sutton Coldfield, was sentenced to 36 months at Stafford Crown Court having pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing grievous bodily harm.
The incident happened at Reynolds Close in Lichfield on 2nd May.
Sergeant Tony La Planche said:
“Carrying and using a knife can have fatal consequences and Michaels showed no compassion for his victim – leaving him lying on the floor, seriously injured and needing hospitalisation.
“We will always seek to prevent and prosecute these offences to keep the public safe and bring offenders to justice.”Sgt Tony La Planche
