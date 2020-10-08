A surgeon at a local hospital has urged women in Lichfield and Burntwood to ensure they are aware of how to check for signs of breast cancer.

Naren Basu, from Spire Little Aston Hospital, made his comments as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

He said the issue of people missing screening appointments had been exacerbated during the coronavirus crisis.

“Approximately one million women in the UK have missed breast screening as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the stark reality that up to 8,600 women could be living with, as of yet, un-diagnosed breast cancer. “Modelling studies estimate a 7% increase in the number of deaths from breast cancer as a result of the pandemic. “Without any doubt, early detection means better treatment results. “That means we need to ensure that every woman knows how to carry out effective self-check procedures and, just as importantly, what to do if she thinks something is wrong.” Naren Basu

Mr Basu, along with other members of the Spire Little Aston team has been helping to treat thousands of NHS patients at the hospital as part of an agreement to help tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

Figures from Cancer Research UK show that one in seven women in the UK will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

However, the figures also show that around 8 out of 10 women will survive their disease for ten years or more, compared with 4 out of 10 back in the 1970s.

Those surviving for five years or more are even higher at almost nine out of ten.