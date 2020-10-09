Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Business chiefs have warned Lichfield and Burntwood hospitality businesses are on the brink of failing if further Government support does not materialise.
Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce said members were demanding action amid fears further coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions could see businesses forced to reduce opening hours or close completely.
The warning comes after research by hospitality industry bodies revealed 23 per cent of their members think their businesses will fail by the end of the year without further Government support.
The study said firms believed their workforce will be around 25 per cent lower by February 2021 compared to February this year. That would signal a loss of around 675,000 jobs in 12 months.
Henrietta Brealey, director of policy and strategic relationships at the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said:
“The time for short-term, reactive measures alone is over – the hospitality sector, and the hundreds of thousands of people it employs, need clear vision and leadership from the Government.
“In Greater Birmingham alone, pre-pandemic there were 54,000 jobs directly in accommodation and food services industries and many, many more in the supply chain. It is a vital part of our regional economy.
“The situation now is entirely different to that of six months ago. Hospitality businesses have invested millions of pounds in following Government guidance and regulations aimed at reducing the spread of the disease.
“Safety is key but businesses need the Government to follow the science and consider the wider impact of broad brush measures.
“Many businesses have no buffer left to weather further disruption. Businesses need decisions based on evidence and proportionate support.”Henrietta Brealey
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.