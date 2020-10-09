Business chiefs have warned Lichfield and Burntwood hospitality businesses are on the brink of failing if further Government support does not materialise.

Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce said members were demanding action amid fears further coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions could see businesses forced to reduce opening hours or close completely.

The warning comes after research by hospitality industry bodies revealed 23 per cent of their members think their businesses will fail by the end of the year without further Government support.

The study said firms believed their workforce will be around 25 per cent lower by February 2021 compared to February this year. That would signal a loss of around 675,000 jobs in 12 months.

Henrietta Brealey, director of policy and strategic relationships at the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said: