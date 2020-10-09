Halloween pumpkins

Spooky fun will be on offer for families at a free event Halloween in Lichfield.

Fradley Junction will host a pumpkin trail around the nature reserve and canal from 26th October to 1st November.

The event is being organised by the Canal and River Trust.

Youngsters will be able to use clues to work out where each pumpkin is located in order to solve a clue from the letters painted on each of them.

Trail sheets with the clues will be available during the day from the volunteers at the Canal and River Trust Welcome Station.

Charlotte Owens, from the Canal and River Trust, said:

“This is the first time we’ve held a Halloween event at Fradley Junction and we’re really delighted we can offer something fun for everyone this half term. “We’ve tried to create some Halloween magic for our visitors, and I hope everyone enjoys exploring this sweet but spooky trail and spending some time being outdoors. “To make this extra special you could walk the trail in fancy dress and, parents, you could do an alternative trick or treat and award a prize for every pumpkin that is spotted.” Charlotte Owens, Canal and River Trust

The route – which does not need to be booked – will take around 25 minutes to complete.