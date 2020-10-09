Don’t miss out!

Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to share your email address with us and Mailchimp. Privacy policy.

Police are urging people to be on their guard after more reports of a woman visiting local properties pretending to be a nurse.

A couple in Barton-under-Needwood were targeted earlier this week.

They received a phone call from someone saying a community nurse needed to visit them.

When the woman – who is in her 20s – visited their property she tried to sell them medical aids and equipment worth £2,800.

Police now say other reports have been received across the county about the attempted scam.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Please be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

Protect our independence - donate now

Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.

£
£
£

Your contribution is appreciated.

Ross

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *