Police are urging people to be on their guard after more reports of a woman visiting local properties pretending to be a nurse.
A couple in Barton-under-Needwood were targeted earlier this week.
They received a phone call from someone saying a community nurse needed to visit them.
When the woman – who is in her 20s – visited their property she tried to sell them medical aids and equipment worth £2,800.
Police now say other reports have been received across the county about the attempted scam.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Please be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.
