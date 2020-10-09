Police are urging people to be on their guard after more reports of a woman visiting local properties pretending to be a nurse.

A couple in Barton-under-Needwood were targeted earlier this week.

They received a phone call from someone saying a community nurse needed to visit them.

When the woman – who is in her 20s – visited their property she tried to sell them medical aids and equipment worth £2,800.

Police now say other reports have been received across the county about the attempted scam.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Please be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.