The National Memorial Arboretum has been awarded funding to help it remain viable in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Alrewas site is one of 450 heritage organisations to receive a share of the Government’s Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

Philippa Rawlinson, managing director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said the £297,000 grant would help cover costs while visitor numbers remain reduced due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Throughout the summer months we welcomed many people to the arboretum following our re-opening, many of them eager to enjoy the great outdoors. “However, this year has still been financially challenging as we continue to suffer from the loss of income due to our period of closure and the continued limit on visitor numbers. “This latest grant is invaluable support as we work to secure additional funding and make preparations for the long-awaited day when we can ease restrictions and welcome visitors back in their droves. “Our whole team is determined to ensure we remain the nation’s year-round place to remember, freely open to all.” Philippa Rawlinson

The National Memorial Arboretum is currently only accepting pre-booked visitors, with slots being released online two weeks in advance.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: