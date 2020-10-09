Don’t miss out!
The future of a clothing retailer with a store in Lichfield is in doubt after the company’s owners revealed it planned to appoint administrators.
Edinburgh Woolen Mill, owner of fashion chain Peacocks – which operates an outlet in the Three Spires Shopping Centre – also operates the Jaeger brand.
The company’s chief executive Steve Simpson told the BBC:
“Like every retailer, we have found the past seven months extremely difficult
“Through this process I hope and believe we will be able to secure the best future for our businesses – but there will inevitably be significant cuts and closures as we work our way through this.”Steve Simpson
The Edinburgh Woolen Mill group operates 1,100 stores and employs 24,000 people.
