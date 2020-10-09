Don’t miss out!
Health chiefs say a surge in coronavirus cases in Lichfield and Burntwood is “a genuine concern” – and warned Government restrictions could be introduced if the spread isn’t brought under control.
Figures have revealed that 250 confirmed positive tests have been recorded in the district since September 1.
Staffordshire County Council said people aged 19 to 24 were among those most affected, with cases being recorded right across Lichfield and Burntwood.
Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health at the county council, added that there had been no single source of infection – but warned restrictions could be introduced if the spread of COVID-19 is not brought under control.
“Cases in Lichfield district are a genuine concern.
“People need to act now to prevent the risk of COVID-19 cases increasing further, which could lead to the Government stepping in with additional restrictions.
“Simple measures do make a huge impact and by educating and encouraging all our communities there is a great chance to get the situation back under control.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council
Cllr Doug Pullen, Leader of Lichfield District Council, joined the calls for residents to do all they could to prevent transmission of the virus.
“Washing your hands regularly, covering your face and making space between you and others may seem like basic things, but they really can reduce the spread of infection.
“I know that the people of Lichfield district will want to do everything they can to work together and turn the tide on the number of cases we are seeing in our area.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
The last time I visited Lichfield was three months ago and you had stopped disabled parking which I think is wrong because I found it very hard to walk to the place I had to call at… and so I’m asking you WHY can’t you give those shops or places of business a for letter that when they send there customers a letter they can put a number on the letter of appointment for the customer to hand over to the receptionist on arrival because I’m sure that they have plenty of returning customers… because it’s no joke when you can’t walk very far or for those poor people who can’t walk and they have someone pushing them it’s okay when weather is okay but horrible when raining also it’s far spread for any disabled person if it snows
Having been out to eat in one of Lichfield’s restaurants last night I was appalled by the number of people seemingly unwilling to adhere to the guidelines. While many people were compliant, a significant minority had to be repeatedly asked to put their mask on, to put it on properly, to keep their distance from staff and to follow the one-way system. I felt for the staff who were doing their best to politely remind people of their responsibilities. Whatever the rights and wrongs of the guidance, it’s not difficult to follow and wilfully disregarding it shows no respect for others and it’s unsurprising that cases are increasing in the way they are.
I am part of the Covid 19 study and the recent estimate is for active cases to be lessening.
Early this week, cases were around 290 and have reduced to 222 today.
I read this article before going into Lichfield this morning. Returning home, I caught the Lichfield Circular outside Tesco’s. The small shelter was empty when I arrived, but I was soon joined by another lady. I moved to the other end of the shelter, and we were joined by a man who knew the lady. He came into the shelter and sat between us, so I decided to move outside.
When we got on the bus the two of them met another friend, so they all sat behind one another in a row. They spent the journey either turning round or leaning forward to speak, but the most concerning thing was that the two ladies both wore their masks under their noses! One constantly pushed hers up to sit snuggly under her nose, and I’m pretty sure the other one was wearing hers upside down! All three were into their 70’s, maybe older? Just for the record- I am in that group myself.
