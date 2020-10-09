Health chiefs say a surge in coronavirus cases in Lichfield and Burntwood is “a genuine concern” – and warned Government restrictions could be introduced if the spread isn’t brought under control.

Figures have revealed that 250 confirmed positive tests have been recorded in the district since September 1.

Staffordshire County Council said people aged 19 to 24 were among those most affected, with cases being recorded right across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health at the county council, added that there had been no single source of infection – but warned restrictions could be introduced if the spread of COVID-19 is not brought under control.

“Cases in Lichfield district are a genuine concern. “People need to act now to prevent the risk of COVID-19 cases increasing further, which could lead to the Government stepping in with additional restrictions. “Simple measures do make a huge impact and by educating and encouraging all our communities there is a great chance to get the situation back under control.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Doug Pullen

Cllr Doug Pullen, Leader of Lichfield District Council, joined the calls for residents to do all they could to prevent transmission of the virus.