People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to sign up for an initiative aiming to tackle scammers operating across Staffordshire.

The Friends Against Scams scheme asks communities to encourage individuals to openly talk about scams.

Since July 2018 over 480 people in Staffordshire have joined the scheme, but now trading standards are asking more people to sign up and learn how to spot scams and report them.

Communities leader at Staffordshire County Council, Cllr Victoria Wilson, said:

“Scams can cause a huge amount of misery, not to mention serious financial losses for those caught up in them. “To try and help people to be more aware of scams and avoid them, we’re asking groups and individuals to join the Friends Against Scams scheme. “This will give them the confidence to spot and prevent them or to know what to do if family or friends fall victim. “Criminals are becoming much more sophisticated and professional these days and will try any method to defraud their victims. “Many scams appear genuine and it can be really difficult to tell what’s what. “If people are in any doubt at all they should ignore the offer, delete emails, hang up the phone or politely refuse doorstep calls. People should always be wary about an unsolicited approach.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more about the scheme at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/friendsagainstscams