A Lichfield business has confirmed a partnership with a US software supplier.
CocoonFMS Ltd has signed the agreement with Magaya, which offers programmes to support supply chains and freight forwarding businesses.
It means the systems of both companies will work together to deliver support via a. logistics software platform for operations, accounting, tracking, connectivity, rate management and compliance.
A spokesperson for CocoonFMS Ltd said:
“We are excited to announce an all-in-one digital ecosystem for the logistics and freight forwarding industry.
“This fully automated system provides the features modern logistics businesses need to improve accuracy, increase transparency, and boost productivity.
“An integrated, cost-effective solution, the ecosystem equips small and mid-size companies with the advanced technology needed to level the playing field with larger forwarders.”CocoonFMS Ltd spokesperson
