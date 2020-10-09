Food banks and community groups are being invited to apply to receive surplus items from a Lichfield supermarket on Christmas Eve.

Aldi said its store in Lichfield would be building on an existing arrangement which sees items regularly handed over to good causes.

Staff with food donations outside an Aldi store

The supermarket said the festive period would provide the ideal opportunity to support more local people in need with donations of items such as fruit, vegetables and fresh meat nearing the end of their shelf life before stores close on Christmas Eve.

Luke Peech, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said:

“Our Christmas food donations scheme plays a big role in supporting those in need during the festive period and is something we are very passionate about. “This is our fourth year running the initiative and we look forward to working with local charities in Lichfield once again. “Last year we were able to help thousands of people across the UK, and this year we’re hoping to extend this even further in what has been a challenging year for so many.” Luke Peech

Organisations do not need to be a registered charity to apply but must:

Have a level two hygiene certificate gained in the last two years

Be able to transport and store chilled food products after collecting them on Christmas Eve at 5pm

Steve Butterworth from Neighbourly, which partners with Aldi to distribute food to local good causes, added:

“Sadly, charities and local causes are expecting record demand for their services this Christmas because of the pandemic and its impact on communities up and down the country. “We’re sure there are lots more groups out there that could put the food to good use, so we’d encourage them to get in touch.” Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly

Those interested in working with Aldi this Christmas should contact Neighbourly at aldichristmas@neighbourly.com before 7th December.