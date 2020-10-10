Hopes of an extended FA Vase run for Lichfield City FC were dashed by Cadbury Athletic.

Ivor Green’s men had run out comfortable winners against their opponents earlier this season – and went into the game high in confidence after a run of nine games without defeat in all competitions.

But an even opening showed Cadbury were in no mood to roll over this time round, with keeper Adam Jenkins forced to save a low strike to keep the scores level early on.

Ryan Brooks headed City’s first real chance over the top, before Jenkins saw a free kick go narrowly over the top at the other end.

Lichfield started the second period brightly, Luke Childs beating the defender to the ball in the six yard box only to be denied by a super close range save from the Cadbury keeper.

Kieren Nelson headed wide as City went in search of a breakthrough.

But it was Cadbury who found the elusive opener when Emile Beckford rode a couple of challenges before firing home from the edge of the box.

Jordan Hunt fired just wide of the post before Matt Gardner sent a header off target as Lichfield desperately sought a leveller.

Max Black tried a spectacular overhead kick late on but the ball went over the top as City’s FA Vase run was ended.