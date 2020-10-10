Members of a local sports club have marked World Squash Day with a game outside Lichfield Cathedral.

The group from Lichfield Squash Club decided to get creative after coronavirus restrictions prevented them from hosting an indoor event.

So they opted to take a portable rebound wall to the cathedral today (10th October) to give people a chance to learn the basics.

The Lichfield coaches were joined by professional coach Chris Dawson. He said:

“When I heard that Lichfield Squash Club had plans to set up a squash wall in front of the three spires of Lichfield Cathedral for World Squash Day, this was something I wanted to be part of. “Squash is the world’s healthiest sport and has so much to offer. If we can share our passion for the sport we love to the public this can only be a good thing.” Chris Dawson

The club is usually based at the courts at King Edward VI Sports Centre and are still able to play despite broader COVID-19 restrictions.

Lichfield Squash Club coach James Roberts added:

“Although there are restrictions and protocols to follow, the club has, in partnership with the school, undertaken a full risk assessment and produced comprehensive guidance to allow squash playing to take place as safely as possible. “Once this pandemic is over, we look forward to developing some exciting programmes for beginners and juniors in partnership with Staffordshire Squash”. James Roberts

For more details, visit the Lichfield Squash Club website.