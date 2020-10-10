Bosses at a Lichfield retailer say interim results show an “incredibly strong performance” despite the coronavirus crisis.

Central England Co-op’s half year results saw trading profit jump to £19.3million from £11.4million in 2019.

Chief executive Debbie Robinson said the business was in a strong position as it continued to face challenges from COVID-19 restrictions.

“Firstly, I would like to thank our colleagues for their heroic efforts during these difficult times and also our board, our members, our customers and our communities for their support and for working with us during this pandemic to ensure we stay safe and well. “Safety has always been our top priority, and we have invested in a number of measures to ensure we have been able to provide a secure environment for our colleagues, members and customers. “While there are significant challenges ahead, we are in a very strong position, with a solid balance sheet and talented people to build a sustainable society for all.” Debbie Robinson

The interim report revealed gross sales were up by 6.4% to £486.5million, while £5.5million had been spent to create two new stores and carry out three refurbishments.

The company also saw 51 good causes and charities share £81,000 from the community dividend fund over the past six months, while the carbon footprint of the business was reduced to 72%.

Central England Co-op says it now plan s to continue trialing scan and go and self-scan checkouts, as well as revamping its online presence.

Society president Elaine Dean said: