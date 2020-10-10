Visitor economy officer Aileen Beesley getting ready for the Hubble Bubble tour

A new spooky tour is coming to Lichfield in time for Halloween.

Visit Lichfield has organised the Hubble Bubble sessions to highlight ghost sightings across the city, as well as details of gruesome tales of people being burnt at the stake in days gone by.

The tours are being offered to groups of up to five people due to social distancing requirements.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for tourism, said:

“With trick or treating unable to take place in the normal way this year, our Hubble Bubble tours are a great way to celebrate Halloween. “Lichfield has a fascinating history and our guides have collected stories of our often gory past and of ghost sightings across the city, making for a macabre but fun tour.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Hubble Bubble tours last 90 minutes and cost £30 per group. To book call 01543 308924 or email info@visitlichfield.com. For more details go to www.visitlichfield.co.uk/tours.