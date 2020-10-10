A Remembrance event which saw Lichfield Cathedral illuminated with poppies as part of a light and sound display is returning.

The Poppy Fields light display

Poppy Fields and Imagine Peace were originally created in 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of World War One.

Produced by Luxmuralis, the display will return from 3rd to 8th November after being “re-imagined” for 2020.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield, said:

“I found it an inspiring and thought-provoking show – it encouraged us to imagine what it is like to live at peace. “The exhibition encouraged reflection and allowed beauty to inspire, to give wonder and entice imagination of what is possible. “Thousands of people who experienced the show found it moving and hopeful – and that is what we wanted to convey in the combination of these two shows for 2020; the opportunity to reflect and remember but also the occasion to look forward with hope, to start to imagine a future and a way forward.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber

Poppy Fields was attended by tens of thousands of visitors when it was first held and features music composed by David Harper and poetry read by Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne.

Artist Peter Walker has also confirmed that the Leaves of the Trees installation will be at the cathedral.

Featuring 5,000 steel leaves marked with the word ‘hope’, the display has been touring cathedrals across the country.

Tickets are £6.50 per person with under 5s going free. For more details, visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.