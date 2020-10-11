Action from Chasetown’s trip to Spalding United. Picture: Louise Yates

Chasetown FC produced a strong display to secure a 3-1 victory on the road at Spalding United.

The visitors made a positive start and the outlet of Liam Kirton was proving useful, with keeper Michael Duggon saving well inside the first two minutes/

The Scholars then found themselves unlucky not to have had a penalty when it seemed Kirton was tripped by Ryan Flitton.

Spalding’s first real chance was a long ranger from John Sands that rattled the crossbar.

Chasetown kept up the pressure and twice the hosts had to deny centre back Lewis Riley-Stewart from efforts after corner kicks.

The visitors deservedly took the lead in the 38th minute. Connor Haddaway beat the offside trap and unselfishly picked out Alex Curtis who side footed home.

On the hour, Chasetown doubled their lead when Curtis’ original corner was cleared but his second cross was headed home by Kris Taylor inside the six yard box.

United pulled one back with 20 minutes left when a near post corner was headed home by substitute Spencer Weir-Daley.

But Chasetown regained their two goal advantage after Kirton capitalised on a defensive mistake to feed Joey Butlin who finished to the keeper’s left.

See pictures of the game by Louise Yates below: