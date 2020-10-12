Trees being cut down to make way for HS2 in Lichfield. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Campaigners have staged another protest against the environmental impact of HS2 in Lichfield.

Made up of local residents and activists from a number of groups, they returned for a second protest in the area on Friday (9th October).

A spokesperson for the campaigners – who have come together under the Stop HS2 Staffordshire banner – said: