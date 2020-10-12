Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Campaigners have staged another protest against the environmental impact of HS2 in Lichfield.
Made up of local residents and activists from a number of groups, they returned for a second protest in the area on Friday (9th October).
A spokesperson for the campaigners – who have come together under the Stop HS2 Staffordshire banner – said:
“This is our England, our green and pleasant land. And now HS2 have come into our county to rip it up and tear it down with their diggers and chainsaws.
“The ordinary taxpayer is paying for a project that will allow a few rich people to get to London 20 minutes faster on trains they will not be able to afford to use.
“Our MP voted against this project as did our local councils. Democracy has failed us.
“The only option now is to protest and resist.”Stop HS2 Staffordshire spokesperson
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.