Lichfield and Burntwood groups supporting families and older people in their communities are being invited to apply for money from a new fund.

The £200,000 #DoingOurBit Community Grants Scheme has launched today (12th October) by Staffordshire County Council.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture, said it was important local groups were given the help they need to carry out the work they are doing.

Cllr Victoria Wilson

“We have a thriving voluntary and community sector in Staffordshire. “These groups make a real difference to the lives of people in our local communities every day and we hope the funding will help them continue to do this. “Not only do these groups provide vital services and support within their local communities but they also help to encourage people to support each other to remain safe and well. “The scheme is now open with £200,000 funding available and I would encourage organisations to check if they are eligible and make an application.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The funding application window is open until 9th November, with more information about eligibility available online.

Garry Jones, chief executive at Support Staffordshire, said: