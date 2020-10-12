A former dessert shop in Burntwood could be turned into a holistic health centre if plans are approved.

The potential site for a new holistic health centre in Burntwood. Picture: Google Streetview

The unit at Jervis Court is being earmarked for a new use by the Hands on Health Clinic.

In a planning statement, the company said it was keen to expand from its current base in Great Barr.

“Under the current COVID-19 restrictions, NHS musculoskeletal services are limited with regard to face to face contact. “We have had a huge influx of new patient requests and appointments, but we are unable to see these patients due to social distancing requirements in our current clinical space. “This will allow me to set up a second clinic which would see patients closer to their homes and free up space a the clinic in Great Barr.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.