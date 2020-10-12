A Lichfield marketing business has expanded its team with the addition fo a new head of PR and outreach.

Jennie Lindehoff will take on the role with ClickThrough Marketing.

She has previously worked with Search Laboratory for the past eight years.

“I am very excited to be part of the ClickThrough family and help grow their PR offering and to create exciting campaigns for their clients. “My Digital PR and outreach experience will support the great work already being done by the teams in driving customer engagement, brand awareness, and positive SEO rankings for our clients.” Jennie Lindehoff

ClickThrough’s director of client services, Chris Roberts, added: