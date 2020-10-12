Don’t miss out!
Get all the most important news and events to your inbox.
Lichfield’s MP has welcomed the new measures introduced to combat coronavirus – but said “compliance is going to be a major issue”.
Michael Fabricant made his comments in the House of Commons after the Prime Minister outlined the new tier system of local measures being introduced across the UK this week.
The Conservative MP said people needed to feel there would be an end to the current situation.
“I thank the Prine Minister for his very clear statement.
“Compliance is going to be a major issue, even if you do understand the rules. Part of the problem is that people think this is just going to go on and on and on for the next decade.
“While I understand the Prime Minister’s reticence to talk too much about a vaccine, what help can he give to people in Lichfield and the rest of the country, by saying with new drugs, with vaccines, once we’ve got over this winter that will be it?”Michael Fabricant MP
Boris Johnson replied that he was hopeful for the future – but insisted the current measures were needed.
“I have very little doubt that once we’ve got through to the spring we will be in a completely different environment.
“Indeed, I have high hopes that things will change very fast as a result of new technologies that are coming on stream.
“But for the time being we have to concentrate on the tools we have – and those are the packages of restrictions we have set out and the basic guidance about restricting the contact from person to person and restricting the spread of the virus.
“That is what we’ve got to do for the time being.”Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Protect our independence - donate now
Our non-for-profit, independent community journalism is produced by volunteers and survives thanks to your regular contributions.
“Compliance is going to be z major issue, even if you do understand the rules.”
Nothing else needs to be said. This sums up the Government approach for the last 6 months. No leadership, just bluster and confusion and abdicating responsibility. Utterly shameful.
But you get what you voted for ladies and gents.
Michael, you are simply parroting what this Tory government is saying. I would be very concerned if it/you said anything other than we want to overcome the virus. You are not adding to the discussion. Please keep quiet until you have something new to say that is in the interests of your constituents.
Presumably Fabo will not go backwards and forwards between his houses and partners houses as he loves Boris
Leave a comment