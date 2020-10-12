Lichfield’s MP has welcomed the new measures introduced to combat coronavirus – but said “compliance is going to be a major issue”.

Michael Fabricant

Michael Fabricant made his comments in the House of Commons after the Prime Minister outlined the new tier system of local measures being introduced across the UK this week.

The Conservative MP said people needed to feel there would be an end to the current situation.

“I thank the Prine Minister for his very clear statement. “Compliance is going to be a major issue, even if you do understand the rules. Part of the problem is that people think this is just going to go on and on and on for the next decade. “While I understand the Prime Minister’s reticence to talk too much about a vaccine, what help can he give to people in Lichfield and the rest of the country, by saying with new drugs, with vaccines, once we’ve got over this winter that will be it?” Michael Fabricant MP

Boris Johnson replied that he was hopeful for the future – but insisted the current measures were needed.