A man has been jailed after being caught with £20,000 of cocaine in his car.

Mahad Aden, from Ingrave Street in Battersea in London, was stopped by a police officer on the M6 Toll near Lichfield in December 2019 after being spotted swerving between lanes in his Range Rover.

After smelling cannabis, a roadside drugs test was carried out just before 11pm which resulted in a positive reading.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a cannabis grinder from a black bag and a block of cocaine in a carrier bag in an internal compartment.

Around £1,900 in cash was seized from the driver’s door compartment and an iphone.

Aden was also found to be driving the brand new Range Rover without insurance.

The 28-year-old was jailed for 33 months at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing criminal property and breach of bail.

Investigating officer Stephen Collins, of Staffordshire Police, said: