The boss of the Lichfield Garrick say “Christmas has come early” after it received almost £280,000 to help it cope with the impact of coronavirus.

The Lichfield Garrick

The money was awarded to the city theatre by the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The Garrick is one of more than 1,300 creative organisations across the UK to receive financial support from the fund.

Chief executive Karen Foster said the £279,446 would offer much needed security for the venue’s future:

“This is the best news we could have had at this time. “As a small, independent arts charity which has been closed for live shows since March, this award will help to sustain us while social distancing measures are necessary, protecting our staff, audience and performers. “Christmas came early to the Lichfield Garrick today with this wonderful news enabling us to look forward to the real Christmas with Jack and the Beanstalk, Freddy the Teddy’s Christmas Feast and our Santa’s Grotto all benefitting from the financial sustainability which this grant brings. “My heartfelt thanks to the Arts Council England for this award and to the Chancellor for supporting the arts ecology which brings so much joy and economic benefit to our country.” Karen Foster, The Lichfield Garrick

Other local beneficiaries of the fund include the National Memorial Arboretum and The Hub at St Mary’s.

Arts Council England’s chair Sir Nicholas Serota said: