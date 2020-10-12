Don’t miss out!
Tickets have gone on sale for a performance by the Tom Lindsay Trio in Lichfield.
They will perform at The Cathedral Hotel on 21st October.
A Lichfield Jazz spokesperson said:
“Featuring Tom on piano and vocals, accompanied by a very fine band including Tom Moore on double bass and Ric Yarborough on drums, we’re in for a great night of jazz standards and originals – but all with Tom’s unique twist on the music.
“We’ll also be hearing some of the music from Tom’s recent album Now’s the Time.
“It’ll be a great show.”Lichfield Jazz spokesperson
Tickets are £10 and can be booked online.
