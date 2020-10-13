Chasetown FC has confirmed its squad has gone into self-isolation after a player tested positive.

The news means the club’s fixture this evening (13th October) at Newcastle Town has been postponed.

The Scholars have also had to withdraw from the FA Trophy having been due to face Yaxley this weekend.

“Following advice from the FA, we have withdrawn from the Buildbase FA Trophy. “We are unable to fulfil our tie this Saturday due to the self-isolation of the squad. “Additionally, we are unable to meet the requirements of a rescheduled fixture within the specified five day period – also due to the self-isolation period. “We wish Yaxley all the best for the further rounds of the competition.” Chasetown FC spokesperson

The club will now not return to action until 24th October.