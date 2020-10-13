A councillor who said Lichfield Live should be stopped says she has “learnt a lot” from the feedback she received about her comments.

Cllr Sonia Wilcox

Cllr Sonia Wilcox offered a formal apology at a meeting of the full council this evening (13th October).

It comes after she had made comments at a similar meeting in July where she said the volunteer-run, not-for-profit news site “needs to be stopped”.

But the Conservative councillor stepped back from her previous comments at this evening’s session.

“I would just like to say I’m sorry that the comments that I made at full council in July in relation to Lichfield Live caused offence and I wish to withdraw them. “I have learnt a lot from the feedback that I have received and I hope that this brings an end to the matter.” Cllr Sonia Wilcox, Lichfield District council

Ross Hawkes, founder of Lichfield Live, said he welcomed Cllr Wilcox’s decision to make a statement at the council meeting..