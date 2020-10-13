Don’t miss out!
A councillor who said Lichfield Live should be stopped says she has “learnt a lot” from the feedback she received about her comments.
Cllr Sonia Wilcox offered a formal apology at a meeting of the full council this evening (13th October).
It comes after she had made comments at a similar meeting in July where she said the volunteer-run, not-for-profit news site “needs to be stopped”.
But the Conservative councillor stepped back from her previous comments at this evening’s session.
“I would just like to say I’m sorry that the comments that I made at full council in July in relation to Lichfield Live caused offence and I wish to withdraw them.
“I have learnt a lot from the feedback that I have received and I hope that this brings an end to the matter.”Cllr Sonia Wilcox, Lichfield District council
Ross Hawkes, founder of Lichfield Live, said he welcomed Cllr Wilcox’s decision to make a statement at the council meeting..
“We are pleased that the apology is a full one and was made in the same setting as the original completely unnecessary and unwarranted comments were made.
“I hope Cllr Wilcox has recognised the value local journalism brings to the scrutiny of council business, without which many decisions such as Friarsgate, the future of Friary Grange Leisure Centre and many more would go unreported until it was too late for residents to have their say.”Ross Hawkes, Lichfield Live
