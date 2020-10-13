A scheme to help keep frontline workers safe in Staffordshire has hit the milestone of delivering four million items of PPE.

Staffordshire County Council staff John Challinor and Paul Forrester packing PPE

Staffordshire County Council said gloves, masks, gowns, aprons, safety glasses and visors had been distributed to car homes, care agencies, schools, places of worship and its own staff.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said the county council had worked with partner organisations to ensure PPE reached those who needed it.

“At the beginning of this crisis we promised we would do all we could to keep people safe and we continue to do so. “We knew there was a global shortage of PPE and that’s why we stepped in early to make sure no care home in Staffordshire would go without the equipment it needed if it ran out. “It’s been a real team effort to get the items out to where they are needed and I would like to thank all the organisations and volunteers involved. “Care providers have been sourcing their own PPE wherever possible but we continue to source additional supplies in case future outbreaks cause further shortages.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The supplies have been packed and delivered by a team of county council staff and volunteers.

Cllr McMahon added: