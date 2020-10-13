Lichfield and Burntwood residents who are told to self-isolate could be eligible to a one off payment of £500.

The Government’s funding is being administered by Lichfield District Council for the period between 28th September and 31st January.

Those on a low income who are unable to work because they have been told by NHS test and trace staff are eligible for the scheme.

Cllr Rob Strachan

Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member responsible for revenues and benefits, said:

“There is now a legal duty to self-isolate if you test positive or are identified as a contact by NHS test and trace. “The support payment scheme will help local people who are on low incomes who cannot work from home to make it through self-isolation. “I would urge anyone who may be able to access the one-off payment of £500, to check their eligibility and to apply, to help them through a difficult time.”

For the full eligibility criteria and to apply for a payment, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/testandtracepayments.