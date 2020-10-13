Lichfield Hockey Club let a two-goal lead slip as they were held to a 2-2 draw with league leaders Didsbury Northern.

Lichfield Hockey Club. Picture: Nigel Parker/Format94

Both teams started well and chances were created at both ends of the pitch, but neither side could break the deadlock in the first quarter.

Lichfield took the lead in the second quarter with a very well-taken short corner, Damian Jarzembowski scoring from the top of the circle.

This slender lead was carried into the second half, when Lichfield doubled their advantage. Jarzembowski scored another short corner, his fourth goal in just two games.

Action from Lichfield v Didsbury Northern. Picture: Nigel Parker/Format94

The city side were clearly in the ascendancy with a lot of possession in the opponent’s half and creating even more goalscoring opportunities but could not convert them.

However, Didsbury were never too far away and continued to challenge the Lichfield defence.

For the second week running, Will Davies deployed his trademark defending technique by using his knee to save a certain goal. But the resulting penalty stroke was converted by the visitors, and they went into the final quarter trailing 2-1.

Ifan Jackson has a chance to stretch Lichfield’s lead only to see his shot bounce off the keeper’s feet.

Didsbury levelled when a long-range ball found its way to an open striker on the back post who netted with ease.