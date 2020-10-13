Don’t miss out!
Family, friends and colleagues have gathered to celebrate the life of Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust volunteer.
Tony Gardner, who died last month at the age of 75, joined the trust in 2005 after the death of his wife Jackie.
A spokesperson for the trust said he had become a key member of the team and a friend to many.
“Best remembered as an expert driver of diggers and dumpers, Tony’s favourite place to take a break was next to the ramp on the Tamworth Road section of the canal – and appropriately it was here that the trust held a celebration of his life and planted an oak tree in his memory.”Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust spokesperson
