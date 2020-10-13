The Omega watch being sold at auction

A rare watch is expected to fetch thousands at auction after being discovered in Lichfield.

The Omega Seamaster 300 dating back to 1968 was identified by specialists at Richard Winterton Auctioneers during a routine valuation in the city.

It is engraved with British military markings on the case back and features desirable elements.

Watch specialist Ben Winterton said the item was one of the most sought-after vintage Omegas on the market.

“The dial design of the Seamaster 300 was changed in 1966 and the ‘sword hands’ and big triangle marker at the 12 position were introduced. “It’s a military watch and has clearly been in the wars. Yet regardless of the condition, it’s an iconic watch which has stood the test of time. “This is still an outstanding piece of Omega pedigree.” Ben Winterton

The Seamaster will go under the hammer at Richard Winterton Auctioneers' sale on 19th October 19.