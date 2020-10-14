Don’t miss out!
People in Burntwood are being urged to be vigilant after reports of two men acting suspiciously outside properties in the town.
Police received reports from local residents in Murcott End about the duo behaving unusually in the area at around 11.45pm on 13th October.
PCSO Leon Worden said:
“The residents have seen two men in a vehicle slowly driving around and parking outside different properties and looking down driveways.
“We’d like to remind people to report any suspicious activity to police on 101.”PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police
