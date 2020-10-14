A group set up to help locals in Lichfield during the coronavirus crisis says it has now delivered more than £90,000 worth of items.

Helping Each Other Lichfield has carried out tasks including delivering shopping, collecting prescriptions and organising food donations.

Founder Elaine Hutchings said:

“We only started on 14th Marchin reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. “Due to the panic in the community – and the panic buying especially – we noticed people were being left not being able to get essential supplies. “To date we have delivered over £90,000 of products in seven months – at the height of it all we were delivering 300 prescriptions a week and about 30 parcels a week in shopping.” Elaine Hutchings

The group has been run by volunteers and is still continuing to help locals facing challenges because of the pandemic.

“The local businesses have been brilliant. We’ve had cheques from jewellers, the rotary club, loads of companies and people within the community. “We’re just so grateful to everyone that’s helped out and chipped in. “I thought initially we would only be going a month at most – but the only reason we are still going is because of the support we’ve had and just shows how passionate people are about the community. “We’ve decided to keep going, so we can work across Lichfield, and keep supporting those in need. “We have 20 volunteers, but looking we are looking for more at the moment.” Elaine Hutchings

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the group on Facebook or call 07506 581055.