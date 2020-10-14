Don’t miss out!
Councillors from across the political divide have paid tribute to a former member of Lichfield District Council following his death.
Doug Constable, who had represented the Conservatives a the council for 38 years, died last month.
In the first full meeting following his death, Cllr Tom Marshall was among those to pay tribute.
“Doug was a great character whose humour and charm lit up many meetings in the council chamber during my earlier years.
“He did epitomise the elder statesman and was always a source of sensible advice and considered wisdom.
“If I describe Doug as old school it is nothing less than a glowing compliment and a tribute to his values and general demeanour.
“Those of us lucky enough to have known Doug and worked alongside him will hold very fond memories of him.”Cllr Tom Marshall, Lichfield District Council
Labour group leader Cllr Steve Norman said the former councillor would be missed by many.
“Doug’s funeral service honoured someone who has done so much for the Conservative association locally, but also the community.
“I’ll miss him.”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said his former colleague would be missed by people of all political persuasions.
“Doug was an true Burntwood legend who almost everyone seemed to know.
“As some have said, he never held back with his views – you would never leave a meeting without knowing precisely what Doug thought about whatever was been discussed.
“But people of all political persuasions respected him all the more for his forthright views and we are worse off without him.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
