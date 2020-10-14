An artist’s impression of HS2

More than 260 metres of hedgerow could be removed from farmland near Lichfield as a result of the HS2 development.

Planning permission is being sought for a field off Bangley Lane in Hints.

The application from Smith Brothers Farms said the high speed rail project meant 268 metres of hedge needed to be removed.

“Following on from the compulsory purchase of some of the fields by HS2, we wish to remove said hedgerow to amalgamate the remainder of the fields to allow for better and more environmentally friendly working in our arable rotations.” Planning statement

