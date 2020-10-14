Lichfield City FC picked up their seventh league win of the season with a hard-fought victory at Studley.

Ivor Green’s men sit top of the table on three points, with Leicester Road five behind them with three games in hand.

Kyle Patterson scored the crucial goal in the first half of their trip to Studley with a low drive past the keeper.

Studley were reduced to ten men before the half-time whistle when a bad challenge saw a player given his marching orders.

Lichfield’s biggest scare of the second period came early on when Jordan Hunt was forced to head off his own line to keep his side’s lead intact and secure another three points.