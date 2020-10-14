An artist’s impression of the city centre masterplan

A Lichfield councillor has questioned plans to start the next phase of a city centre masterplan against the backdrop of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Joanne Grange made her comments at a meeting of Lichfield District Council last night (13th October).

She said elements of the city centre masterplan raised questions at a time of economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus crisis.

Joanne Grange

“Clearly we are in the middle of a global pandemic and nobody knows what the world is going to look like the other side of this or how long it’s going to take to get out of it. “While I appreciate there’s a desire to solve the Friarsgate problem, is pushing forward with the decision that will potentially last for generations the right thing to do bearing mind where we are the moment? “If we look at the city centre masterplan one of the suggestions is a cinema – clearly we’re in a position where cinemas are shutting and there’s no clear direction of when they’re going to come out of it. “It strikes me that we are pushing forward too quickly at a time when the outcome is too uncertain. “It may be more beneficial to stop, take a breath and see what the world is going to look like in six months time before we spend £330,000 pushing forward on a delivery plan based on a masterplan that may not be the best outcome for this city.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

“This next phase is really important”

Doug Pullen

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, insisted the work being proposed was not impacted by the current situation.