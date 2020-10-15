Police are trying to trace a motorbike stolen from a garage in Burntwood.

The Yamaha 450 scrambler-style bike was taken from St Anne’s Close between 7pm on 13th October and 7am the following day.

The vehicle is blue in colour with gold wheels, with the offenders having forced the garage door open to gain entry and take the bike.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 0383 of 14/10/2020.