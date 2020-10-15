A Lichfield firm of family-run solicitors is celebrating one of its paralegals completing an important stage of her career development.

Despite lockdown impacting on her studies, Burntwood paralegal Maddie Williams managed to pass her Legal Practice Course (LPC) with flying colours.

Maddie Williams

Even with the unprecedented pandemic challenges, the 24-year-old – who joined the team at Adcocks Solicitors back in 2018 – passed with a distinction. She said:

“It feels like a big achievement to have passed my LPC, especially to have studied alongside work, never mind the virus changing the way we studied. “With all of these factors involved, to have achieved a distinction overall, is something I’m very proud of.” Maddie Williams

Maddie works predominantly with private clients, including creating wills, lasting powers of attorney and trusts, but also enjoys getting involved in the 110-year-old firm’s specialist areas of leasehold reform and enfranchisement.

“As I’m at the start of my legal career, I really enjoy working in different areas, as it adds to my core skill areas and help me hone in on what I’d like to specialise in in the future. “Now I’m back working full time, I’m able to pick up a bigger and more varied caseload, which again helps to broaden my skills and experience.” Maddie Williams

The next goal for Maddie is working towards being a fully qualified solicitor.

Adcocks’ director, Hedley Adcock, said: