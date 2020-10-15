Coronavirus restrictions mean no parade will be held in Lichfield on Remembrance Sunday, it has been confirmed.

The war memorial in the Remembrance Gardens. Picture: Elliot Brown

Lichfield City Council says it wants people to “remember at home” due to restrictions on numbers allowed to join the official events on 8th November.

A socially distanced service will be held at the cathedral, but there will be no parade, civic procession or formal wreath-laying ceremony in the Gardens of Remembrance.

A spokesperson said:

“Mayor Cllr Deb Baker and a representative from the Lord Lieutenant’s Office will instead observe the two minutes silence inside the cathedral. “In order to reduce the potential for a large gathering, those who wish to lay a wreath in the Gardens of Remembrance are asked to do so throughout the day rather than all gathering at 11am. “The Gardens will be open from 9.30am onwards. Anyone visiting on the day is asked to adhere to strict social distancing and observe the one-way system at all times.” Lichfield City Council spokesperson

The cathedral service will be ticket only. People can find out more about booking online.