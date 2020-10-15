Police are launching a crackdown to help tackle the illegal trade in metal across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Operation Tornado is part of a national initiative to coincide with Metal and Waste Crime week.

Staffordshire Police say they hope to disrupt the theft of car parts.

“Catalytic converters are a target due to higher prices for scrap metal. “Hybrid models are also believed to be a target as they contain more valuable metals. “Officers will be patrolling hot spot areas and stopping anyone they deem to be suspicious as they crack down on offenders.”

Anyone with information about stolen tools or catalytic converters can contact police on 101.