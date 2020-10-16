A Burntwood councillor has said it is “quite ridiculous” that the town has still not got long term provision for a new health and wellbeing centre.

The temporary health and wellbeing centre in Burntwood. Picture: Google Streetview

The current facility at Burntwood Leisure Centre was granted another temporary planning permission in 2019.

It would mean that the site could remain open until 2023 – 11 years longer than it had originally been scheduled to remain in place.

Steve Norman

At a meeting of Lichfield District Council, Labour opposition group leader Cllr Steve Norman said action was needed to provide local residents with appropriate long term health provision.

“I’m aware of Greenwood House at last going ahead eight years after the Conservatives said it would. “But the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre has now had temporary planning permission granted three times – it’s got to come to an end at some point. “It is quite ridiculous that a town the size of Burntwood still does not have the health centre promised to us ten years ago.” Cllr Steve Norman

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council as well as a member of Lichfield District Council, said he recognised that a permanent solution was needed.